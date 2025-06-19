Ricochet hits back at veteran over strong criticism of AEW

Ricochet has made headlines again, this time for responding to criticism aimed at AEW by a wrestling veteran.

Last week's episode of Dynamite featured The Hurt Syndicate taking on Jet Speed and Mascara Dorada in a six-man tag team match. While the bout drew reactions for its intensity, a particular spot during the bout sparked backlash online. A user on X shared a clip of that spot on the platform and claimed that the veterans in The Hurt Syndicate had "buried all the babyfaces" and "completely botched" a planned spot in the contest.

Trending

This prompted a response from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, who accused AEW fans of enabling “indy-level” talent while blaming established professionals for the missteps. He wrote:

“Another reason why @AEW’s indy-level talent will never improve their in-ring game—their fans keep telling them they're all good and the occasional REAL pros that wander in are making the mistakes."

A fan then tagged Ricochet in the thread, asking for his thoughts on Cornette’s assessment. The AEW star responded in typical blunt fashion:

“Who cares what he thinks?”

Expand Tweet

Cornette later fired back, referencing Ricochet’s tweet deletion habits and making a sarcastic remark about how Tony Khan should hire him as a writer.

Jim Cornette recently addressed a major AEW star's absence

In a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette weighed in on the absence of long-time AEW star Ortiz, who is best known for being a part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction and one-half of the Proud and Powerful tag team with former partner Mike Santana.

Cornette, while addressing the length of Ortiz's absence, said:

"Good Lord. Well, when did we last see him? Has it been three years? Santana left, yeah...he asked to get out of there. And remember the bone of contention between them as a team was that Santana was saying Ortiz was content to just sit around and get paid and do what he was told. And Santana had higher aspirations, that's why he left. Do you think Ortiz has still been sitting at home just getting paid? Wouldn't we have accidentally seen him in a backstage segment if he were still around? [26:04-26:51]

Ortiz was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming in January 2024, and there are currently no concrete updates about his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More