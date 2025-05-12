Ricochet makes a controversial statement ahead of upcoming match against former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Ricochet is set to compete against a former WWE star this week on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this match, he has issued a controversial statement.

On the May 8 episode of Collision, Ricochet faced off against Angelico in a singles match and won. Following this win, he got on the mic and taunted the security at ringside. Zach Gowen, who was watching the show at ringside, tried to stop him but was assaulted by the former Intercontinental Champion. The One and Only then walked up the entrance ramp with Gowen's prosthetic leg.

Following this segment, Tony Khan announced that Zach Gowen and the Highlight of the Night will compete against each other at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.

A few days before this match, the AEW star had taken to social media to threaten Zack Gowen, claiming that he was going to break his other leg.

"I might break his other leg IDGF 👑 #Ahaa"

Check out his tweet here:

Ricochet confirmed he never wants to return to WWE

Before joining AEW last year, Ricochet was part of the WWE roster for several years. He started his run in NXT, where he won the North American Championship. Upon moving up to the main roster, he quickly won the Intercontinental Championship. However, his booking took a dip after he lost the title. After a year of lackluster booking, he decided to leave the company. Since leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, he has not hesitated to take shots at his previous employer.

Recently, a fan asked the high flyer why people would pay to meet him at conventions. To this, he replied that multiple people met him without buying anything. He also noted that several people asked when he was returning to WWE, and he replied he would hopefully never return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when im "coming back," I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots haha."

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet will be able to defeat Zach Gowen this week on Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.

