Ricochet officially announced for huge return outside AEW

Ricochet made his debut at AEW All In on August 25, 2024, as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match, making an instant impact. Ever since joining the Jacksonville-based company, the star has thrived, showcasing not just his high-flying skills but also displaying stellar character work.

His heel turn has been praised for reinvigorating his career, with standout feuds against stars like Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland. He is currently negotiating with Gates of Agony to form a stable that can help him in his cause for singles gold in AEW.

Recently, Ricochet has been announced for a huge comeback outside AEW. He will return to House of Glory on August 1, 2025, at High Intensity. For those unaware, he was primarily active in the promotion between 2012-2014. In 2014, Ricochet won the inaugural HOG Heavyweight Championship at the Quest for Glory event, defeating Drew Gulak in the finals of an eight-man tournament that included talents like Swerve Strickland and Marq Quen. His time in HOG was pivotal in enhancing his reputation as a top high-flyer on the independent circuit, which in turn gave him his big WWE break.

Now, a decade later, he returns to his roots as one of the most successful pro wrestlers in the world.

Ricochet to form a new stable with the Gates of Agony

In the last few weeks, Ricochet has been scouting talent for a new faction to help him attain singles gold. On the June 26, 2025, episode of AEW Collision, Ricochet was confronted by AR Fox after abandoning him in a tag match.

The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) attacked Fox out of nowhere, seemingly aligning with Ricochet. Ricochet invited them to “talk,” signaling the start of a potential faction.

This seems to be a great move for both parties, since The Gates of Agony, known for their physicality and prior success as two-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, provide Ricochet with intimidating muscle to back his heel persona. Their presence enhances his credibility as a top star, protects him in feuds, and could elevate him toward championship gold, like the AEW International Championship.

