Ricochet responds to fan outrage; slams WWE in sarcastic post

Despite having left WWE, Ricochet remains involved in the conversations surrounding the company. The AEW star took his former promotion to task with a sarcastic post after a fan recently complained about Carmelo Hayes' booking.

Carmelo Hayes has been primed for a major run in WWE for a while now, but several missed opportunities have kept him from climbing the ladder on the company's main roster. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the 30-year-old lost to Andrade in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

A fan on X/Twitter shared his frustration with WWE after the match, claiming that Hayes deserves better booking. Ricochet responded with sarcasm, pointing out that Carmelo works for World Wrestling Entertainment, which in itself is the reward:

"He works for WWE. That is the prize. That is the reward. Shouldn't That be enough? He works for the biggest promotion in the world. They make the most money and get the most views. That should be enough... What does he want, more? Sounds selfish to me."

Former WWE writer admits he was wrong about Ricochet

Ricochet was already mired in controversy when he joined AEW. The 36-year-old had held nothing back in criticizing his former company. However, some felt that he would fare no better in Tony Khan's promotion.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was convinced that the high-flyer's debut was a flop, but Ricochet's new heel character has changed his mind. On a recent edition of Wrestling with Freddie, he praised the former WWE Superstar for embracing the persona and running with it:

"I was like, man, they're kind of making them look weak. And I don't like that. I want him to come in and debut and look strong. And he has embraced this character so much of being this chicken sh*t heel. And this show-off flashy moves, like, let me show you how much better I am than everyone else. Oh, he's tough. Let me back off. Let me get out of the ring. He's done this so well. I think this is the coolest Ricochet that I've ever seen."

The One and Only has impressed fans with his commitment to villainy in AEW. However, he hasn't managed to win a championship in the company yet. Many are hoping to see the acrobatic star capture gold this year, but only time will tell whether he reaches that level of success.

