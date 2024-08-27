Ricochet’s Dynamite debut officially announced; will face 6ft 4in AEW star

Ricochet finally has an opponent for his AEW Dynamite debut. This was inevitable given how things transpired at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View in London, United Kingdom.

The former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet match. The Future of Flight unfortunately did not win the match as Christian Cage ended up with the victory. However, after the event, he was called out by none other than Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher.

It seems like Ricochet has accepted the challenge as the bout against Fletcher has now been made official and was shared by AEW's official X/Twitter handle.

Trending

"#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY Champaign, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Ricochet vs Kyle Fletcher @KingRicochet shocked the world at #AEWAllIn, and WEDNESDAY he makes his Dynamite Debut vs @TheDonCallis Family’s @kylefletcherpro, who issued a challenge to AEW’s newest signee last night!"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this highly anticipated match that will take place on Wednesday.

AEW star Will Ospreay called out Ricochet

Will Ospreay won his AEW International Championship back after he defeated MJF at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. Instead of playing it safe, the English star went ahead and called out Ricochet at the post-show media scrum.

Sitting next to Tony Khan, The Aerial Assassin spoke about the former WWE Superstar and warned the latter that he has to get through a lot of stars first as they are ahead of him in the pecking order.

"Man's gotta work for it, though. There is a long list of people that he's gonna have to beat before he can call out the International Champion," Will Ospreay said.

Given that no time is being wasted in getting him acclimatized to the surroundings, one should not be surprised if the former Intercontinental Champion gets a shot at Will Ospreay’s title soon.

If that happens, then it will be a rematch of their iconic bout from nearly a decade ago when they were not such bonafide stars. Fans must be hoping that Tony Khan books this classic match somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.