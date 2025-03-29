Ricochet and Samantha Irvin react to AEW star's big revelation following their wedding

AEW star Ricochet and his long-time partner, Samantha Irvin, tied the knot a few days ago. This occasion became the spot for a fellow All Elite star to make a huge revelation that garnered reactions from the newlywed couple.

The star in question is Chuck Taylor. He has been competing for All Elite Wrestling for some time and has attained some success. However, he retired from in-ring action in 2024. Since then, he has been working as a coach for Tony Khan's company.

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin got married this week, and Chuck Taylor took to his Instagram to post a photo with them from the wedding. In the same post, he revealed that he missed going to work for the third time in his entire tenure to attend their wedding.

"Missed work for like the 3rd time ever to watch little Trevor Dean dress like a futuristic preacher and marry the woman of his dreams."

Ricochet and Samantha also noticed Chuck Taylor's caption and posted their reactions using laughing emojis in the comments section.

Ricochet & Samantha react to Chuck Taylor's Instagram post (Image via Chuck Taylor's Instagram)

Ricochet missed AEW Dynamite this week due to his wedding

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin celebrated the most beautiful day of their lives. However, their wedding date coincided with this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, which led to Ricochet missing the show.

However, the former WWE United States Champion appeared via satellite after Kenny Omega's match with Blake Christian, in which Speedball Mike Bailey confronted him. He took shots at both men as their upcoming showdown at the Dynasty event rapidly approached.

Ricochet and Mike Bailey secured a double pinfall in a triple threat match the week before to become dual No.1 contenders to Kenny Omega's AEW International title at Dynasty. With the show approaching its destination, it is expected to be an epic title showdown.

