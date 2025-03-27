Congratulations to former WWE stars Samantha Irvin and Ricochet

Congratulations are in order as former WWE stars Samantha Irvin and Ricochet have taken a major step in their relationship. The couple made their relationship public in 2021.

Ad

After making a huge name in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning several titles, Ricochet left the company in June 2024. The star now performs in the Stamford-based promotion's rival, All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, his real-life partner and former RAW ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, also announced her departure from WWE in October last year and is currently focusing on her musical career.

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in January 2023. The duo has now taken a huge step in their relationship as they recently got married.

Ad

Trending

Although neither of the two stars has uploaded anything on their social media handles, WWE's Scarlett and Karrion Kross recently posted photos from the AEW star and Irvin's wedding.

"A great love story with the best wedding playlist of all time! 🎶 ❤️💍," Scarlett wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Samantha Irvin explained why she left WWE

Last year in October, Samantha Irvin took to Instagram to reply to a fan who blamed Ricochet for her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Irvin revealed that she did not like being an announcer and she saw that job as an opportunity to gain an entry into the pro wrestling world.

The former RAW ring announcer also mentioned that she wanted to become a General Manager one day, but the company did not have the same vision for her.

Ad

"I don’t like announcing, I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become a General Manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action, but I don’t love being an announcer," wrote Samantha Irvin.

Ad

Many fans believe Samantha Irvin will return to World Wrestling Entertainment someday. It will be interesting to see what Irvin has planned for her future in the pro wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback