Ricochet says he will "smack" AEW talent if he shows up at WWE Money in the Bank

Ricochet is one of the most exciting high-flyers in WWE and has also held all three of the mid-card championships. WWE's resident superhero defeated The Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

Ricochet may have punched his ticket to London; however, he has also made it clear that he will "smack" a top NJPW and AEW talent if he shows up at WWE Money in the Bank.

The top AEW talent is none other than Will Ospreay, who has exchanged words with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins on Twitter about showing up at WWE's major upcoming event. However, Ricochet, who is also a former rival of Ospreay, has voted against the idea and warned The Aerial Assassin not to show his face at the premium live event.

Ricochet was a guest on Mark Andrews' Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, where he addressed the potential face-off between Ospreay and Rollins:

"I don’t know if that’s the thing, Will’s just gonna show up at The O2 (for Money in the Bank) but, and honestly, Seth (Rollins) has got a lot to worry about on this side. He doesn’t really need to be thinking about no outside interference so, as cute and cheeky as it is, Seth’s got a lot more to worry about on his plate right now than a forbidden door match, a whatever you wanna call it type of match. Obviously, to have the two worlds, there’s a lot going into it that would obviously make that a big match, obviously. I don’t wanna take away from that but… I’ll smack you in the face too Will. Shut up." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Ospreay is no stranger to playing with wrestling fans' emotions. However, he has commented about his lack of interest in signing with WWE in the past, declaring that he doesn't want to move to the United States.

Ricochet calls former WWE Women's Champion "The Boat"

The One and Only recently took to Twitter to send a message to former Women's Champion Natalya.

Natalya faced Smackdown Women's Champion – now known as Women's World Champion – Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions in a bout which she lost in 69 seconds. The Queen of Harts was also unsuccessful in qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match following a loss to Zoey Stark.

Following her current losing streak, Natalya took to Twitter and talked about her recent shortcomings, which have made her wish that she knew how to turn it all around.

"I haven’t been the same since Night Of Champions. I’ve beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around," Natalya tweeted.

In reply to Natalya's tweet, Ricochet praised her by saying she was the BOAT (Best of All Time).

"You’re the BOAT! Always remember that," the star tweeted.

While Natalya was unsuccessful in qualifying for Money in the Bank, Ricochet managed to snag a spot in his division's big match, which can completely change his career by allowing the highflyer to become a World Champion in WWE.

