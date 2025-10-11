Ricochet sends a message after WWE releases 3-time champion

Ricochet has been pretty vocal with his opinions about professional wrestling since making his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE star is often involved in controversies with the WWE Universe for his outspoken opinions. Recently, The One &amp; Only sent a message to a 3-time champion who was released by WWE hours ago.Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who is also a former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by WWE before the Crown Jewel PLE. This news caught the attention of his fans, who gave a solid backlash to the Stamford-based promotion for wasting Lee's talent after all these years. Amid all this controversy, Richochet stood up to give a supportive response to the 30-year-old.Taking to X, the AEW star praised Wes Lee for his talent, while expressing positive hope for his future in the world of professional wrestling. With a heartfelt tone, the former WWE United States Champion wrote:&quot;Desmond Xavier is the MAN! He bout to show TF out!&quot; Check out his X post below:Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINKDesmond Xavier is the MAN! He bout to show TF out!Ricochet makes a bold claim about his pro-wrestling successRicochet has been doing a fine job in All Elite Wrestling as of late. He started off as a babyface in the promotion following his debut in 2024, and went on to become a cunning heel in the company later on. Recently, the 37-year-old star made a bold claim about himself in one of his latest social media posts.Taking to X, the former WWE United States Champion said that several legends have told him that he is doing the best work of his career at the moment. While The One &amp; Only did not mention any names of the legends, he seemed pretty confident with his message.&quot;The amount of legends that have told me that I am doing the best work of my career would me you cry babies STFU. #Ahaa 👑&quot; he wroteCheck out the X post below:However, the former WWE star made a terrible typo in his X post that caught the attention of the fans. People then started trolling Ricochet while throwing shade on his professional wrestling success.