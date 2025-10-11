BREAKING: Beloved Multi-Time WWE Champion Released In Huge Shock Hours Before Crown Jewel; Full List Of Fired stars - REPORTS

Another WWE star has been released, but this latest news has come as a big shock. The star is a multi-time WWE champ and is known for being loved by fans, while also being very firmly booked.
Wes Lee is a beloved WWE star, but has now been released
One of NXT's biggest fan favorites, Wes Lee, has now been released by the company. It was reported by Cory Hays, who revealed that Bodyslam has confirmed that Lee has been let go.
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
The star's release follows several other confirmed releases today. A General Manager was also let go, and Kit Wilson has reacted to it. Meanwhile, Jamar Hampton, Lance Anoa'i, and others were also let go.
Fightful has released the full list of stars who have been let go by the Triple H-led company. Some of these stars were signed to the company on deals with NXT and EVOLVE, while others were let go from their LFG and WWE ID contracts.
- Wes Lee
- Stevie Turner
- Lance Anoa’i
- Jin Tala
- Drako Knox
- Haze Jameson
- Summer Sorrell
- Brayden "BJ" Ray
- Jamar Hampton
- Zara Zakher
The releases are taking place hours before Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen if more stars are let go.
Wes Lee has been absent from regular wrestling for some time
Wes Lee was signed with the company back in 2022, along with Zachary Wentz. While controversy surrounding Wentz saw him released by the company, Lee stayed on. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship, but it had to be vacated after Wentz's release.
Since then, he has won the NXT North American Title as well and held it for an impressive 269 days. He last wrestled on July 29 on NXT and has not been seen on TV since then.
It remains to be seen if he rejoins his Rascalz compatriots now that he has been let go.