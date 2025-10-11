"My time with WWE has come to an end" - WWE General Manager Officially Confirms Departure

A WWE General Manager is now leaving the company. The GM has confirmed that their time with the company has come to an end.

Stevie Turner, General Manager of WWE Evolve has been released

Stevie Turner, the current General Manager for WWE EVOLVE is leaving the company now that her contractis expected to have expired. WWE has been going through a bunch of releases, and several stars have updated that their contracts were not renewed recently. It seems that she is the latest in a long line of stars to have suffered this fate, and that her contract has not been renewed.

She took to X, to let everyone know that her time with the company was at an end, and that she had a great time with the company. She also told everyone that she was excited for the future, and would see them soon.

"My time with @WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future 😆 see you soon!"

Stevie Turner had become part of the WWE list of authority figures

WWE has always had or needed an on-screen authority figure, who decides what matches take place, and what changes need to take place to the show. They also determine who is punished.

The current list of stars who were working as authority figures involve:

Adam Pearce on RAW

Nick Aldis on SmackDown

Ava on NXT

Stevie Turner on EVOLVE

When EVOLVE was announced earlier this year, it was assumed that Ava would be the one taking charge of the new developmental brand as well. However, that did not happen, and instead, she came to the show to announce that she would be appointing a General Manager, and did so in the form of Stevie Turner.

Turner called herself the Prime Minister of the brand and has been critical for the shows so far, acting as the on-screen authority figure.

It remains to be seen who replaces her.

