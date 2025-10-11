Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly Sends Message After WWE Releases His Real-Life Wife

Kit Wilson of the Pretty Deadly duo has now sent a message after his wife was released by WWE earlier today. He sent the message on X.Stevie Turner was released from WWE - her husband, Kit Wilson, has now reactedTurner sent a message earlier today on X, where she confirmed that her time with the company had come to an end. She said she had a brilliant time during her run in WWE and was excited for the future, with more to come. She told the fans that she would see them soon.&quot;My time with @WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future 😆 see you soon!&quot;Her real-life husband, Kit, has now sent a message. He said that he was impressed with everything the EVOLVE General Manager, aka Prime Minister, had achieved so far in her career, and how she had adapted to any opportunity that had been presented to her. He said that he was proud to call her his and that he was excited to see what came next as well.&quot;Impressed with everything you’ve achieved so far, adapting and taking on any role and opportunity presented. Proud to call you mine. Excited to see what comes next! x.&quot;Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner got married last yearKit Wilson and Stevie Turner got married last year. The star took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans and his friends. He posted a picture of the two of them near a canyon, celebrating their wedding, sharing the good news.Wilson is currently on WWE SmackDown, where he has been embroiled in a feud with Damian Priest, who has been attacking him regularly, leaving him unable to respond. On a mission to deal with toxic masculinity, there's no certainty as to where his partner, Elton Prince, is at the moment.