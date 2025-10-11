  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kit Wilson
  • Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly Sends Message After WWE Releases His Real-Life Wife

Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly Sends Message After WWE Releases His Real-Life Wife

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:03 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Kit Wilson of the Pretty Deadly duo has now sent a message after his wife was released by WWE earlier today. He sent the message on X.

Ad

Stevie Turner was released from WWE - her husband, Kit Wilson, has now reacted

Turner sent a message earlier today on X, where she confirmed that her time with the company had come to an end. She said she had a brilliant time during her run in WWE and was excited for the future, with more to come. She told the fans that she would see them soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My time with @WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future 😆 see you soon!"

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Her real-life husband, Kit, has now sent a message. He said that he was impressed with everything the EVOLVE General Manager, aka Prime Minister, had achieved so far in her career, and how she had adapted to any opportunity that had been presented to her. He said that he was proud to call her his and that he was excited to see what came next as well.

Ad
"Impressed with everything you’ve achieved so far, adapting and taking on any role and opportunity presented. Proud to call you mine. Excited to see what comes next! x."
Ad

Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner got married last year

Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner got married last year. The star took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans and his friends. He posted a picture of the two of them near a canyon, celebrating their wedding, sharing the good news.

Wilson is currently on WWE SmackDown, where he has been embroiled in a feud with Damian Priest, who has been attacking him regularly, leaving him unable to respond. On a mission to deal with toxic masculinity, there's no certainty as to where his partner, Elton Prince, is at the moment.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications