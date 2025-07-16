Ricochet sends a one-word message after Drew McIntyre suddenly mocks top WWE stars

Ricochet has really stepped up his social media game since joining AEW last year. Another social media sensation, along with the high-flying AEW star, is Drew McIntyre. Both men have become infamous for their hilarious tweets over the past few years. The two had an interaction on X/Twitter after Ricochet reacted with a one-word reaction to Drew's hilarious dig at CM Punk and Gunther.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, Penta, Jey Uso, and CM Punk faced off in a Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's next challenger. The Best in the World defied all odds and came out on top, and is now going to MetLife Stadium to challenge the Ring General for his World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match was made official, Drew took to X/Twitter to mock two of his former rivals. He shared a video of two toilet seats colliding with each other and one breaking immediately, claiming this is how the Punk vs. Gunther match at SummerSlam will be. The current AEW star found the post hilarious and responded to it.

"Hahahaha," he wrote.

Drew is currently scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to face Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what's ahead for Ricochet after he came up short during the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas.

Ricochet gives himself a new name after loss at All In Texas

AEW All In: Texas didn't go as planned for Ricochet, the high flyer came up short in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. He lost a guaranteed AEW World Title shot as MJF picked up the victory in the Globe Life Field Stadium. After the show, the One and Only gave himself a new name instead of grieving his loss.

The former WWE United States Champion took to X/Twitter and asked the fans to refer to him as the "Lightskin Kingpin" from now on.

"You can now refer to me as The Light Skin Kingpin."

It'll be interesting to see what the One and Only does next in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

