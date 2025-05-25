Ricochet shockingly threatens to hospitalize AEW star

Ricochet has just made a bold claim ahead of his match tomorrow night. He has threatened a popular AEW star, claiming they will end up in the hospital by the end of the night.
Tomorrow night at Double or Nothing, The Man out of this World will face off against Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match. For a couple of weeks now, he has always found resistance from the Sussex Chicken, and after some back-and-forth exchanges between them, AEW has decided to put them in a match with a major stipulation.
Ahead of the pay-per-view, Ricochet took to X/Twitter to send a message to the fans. He claimed that tomorrow night, he would be sending Briscoe to the hospital and mentioned that the fans were the reason he was doing this.
"Tomorrow, I have to send someone else to the nearest medical facility to get my point across. Just remember, you all caused this." he wrote.
Ricochet claims he's the best face of 2025
Over the past few months, the former WWE Superstar has transitioned into a heel. This has arguably been the better move for him, as he has been on a roll lately.
On X/Twitter, one fan discussed whether Ricochet should be considered the best heel of the year so far. The AEW star responded to the post and claimed he should be the best face. He argued that the fans were the heels, as they have constantly been showering him with negativity and bitterness.
“Honestly, I am the best Face of 2025. It's the people who are the heels. I fight back againt a world full of nothing but bullies, thugs, and hooligans who think it's funny to pick on people just because they look better, have more money, a hotter wife, can read beyond a 5th grade level, is actually successful and has an inspirational rags to riches story, has a 700+ credit score, an amazing life, bald AND beautiful. If they had any type of discipline in their lives wouldn't be so pitiful? 👑," he wrote.
Since he arrived at AEW, Ricochet has been featured in all of the company's pay-per-views so far. He can pick up all the momentum tomorrow with a win over Mark Briscoe.