Ricochet suffers huge setback at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; comes to blows with rumored memer of his new stable

In an interesting turn of events, things did not end up as Ricochet expected. He faced another setback tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico.

The former WWE Superstar has goals he wants to achieve, but he has often fallen short of them. He recently mentioned that he might need a stable to reach these goals, considering that several major stars have found success with the support of their teams.

Last week at Summer Blockbuster, CRU approached The One and Only for an alliance, but he turned them down because he wasn't convinced of their usefulness to him. Tonight at Grand Slam: Mexico, he found himself sharing the ring with one of those he previously rejected, Lio Rush, along with Hologram and Mascara Dorada. The prize for this was four million Mexican pesos.

Things began with him and Lio teaming up to take down the two luchadors. This continued for most of the match until they found themselves in each other's way.

At one point, the two were fighting on the top rope, and Hologram took the chance to isolate Lio Rush and hit him with a Portal Bomb for the victory.

Ricochet has missed another major win, while the luchador added to his impressive undefeated streak in AEW.

