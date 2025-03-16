  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet surprisingly advises AEW star to forfeit major match on Collision

Ricochet surprisingly advises AEW star to forfeit major match on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 00:50 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website and Zak Knight
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website and Zak Knight's X Account]

Just before tonight's episode of AEW Collision, Ricochet urged a major star to forfeit their match. This bout had championship ramifications, and the other party ultimately went against the high-flyer's will.

Ad

Katsuyori Shibata and the former WWE Superstar are part of the Eliminator Tournament to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega's International Championship. They faced off tonight for a chance to be in a four-way match next week to decide the number one contender.

Ricochet has been vocal for some time about wanting Shibata to forfeit or not appear at all. During his pre-show promos, he once again urged Shibata not to show up for Collision. The latter made his entrance for their match and clapped back, insulting the 36-year-old star's baldness.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Their bout tonight was the opener of the show. The One and Only was surprisingly in control for most of the match. However, when it came to strikes, it was the Japanese star who continued to be the more dominant of the two.

Shibata took over the latter parts of the match with his striking and grappling skills. However, Ricochet rolled him up and put his feet on the middle rope, stealing the victory. He will join Orange Cassidy and Speedball Mike Bailey next week on Dynamite. The final competitor in the four-way will be determined later tonight.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी