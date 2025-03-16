Ricochet surprisingly advises AEW star to forfeit major match on Collision

Just before tonight's episode of AEW Collision, Ricochet urged a major star to forfeit their match. This bout had championship ramifications, and the other party ultimately went against the high-flyer's will.

Katsuyori Shibata and the former WWE Superstar are part of the Eliminator Tournament to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega's International Championship. They faced off tonight for a chance to be in a four-way match next week to decide the number one contender.

Ricochet has been vocal for some time about wanting Shibata to forfeit or not appear at all. During his pre-show promos, he once again urged Shibata not to show up for Collision. The latter made his entrance for their match and clapped back, insulting the 36-year-old star's baldness.

Their bout tonight was the opener of the show. The One and Only was surprisingly in control for most of the match. However, when it came to strikes, it was the Japanese star who continued to be the more dominant of the two.

Shibata took over the latter parts of the match with his striking and grappling skills. However, Ricochet rolled him up and put his feet on the middle rope, stealing the victory. He will join Orange Cassidy and Speedball Mike Bailey next week on Dynamite. The final competitor in the four-way will be determined later tonight.

