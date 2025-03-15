Ricochet claims AEW star might not show up for upcoming match - "I gave him the chance to quit"

Former WWE star Ricochet made his AEW debut last year at All In. Initially, he was a babyface. But as soon as he turned heel, his character started gaining a lot of momentum. He is currently one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and is aiming to win a title soon.

For the past few months, The Human Highlight Reel was feuding with former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. The two locked horns at Revolution 2025 and delivered one of the best matches of the night. However, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion lost. He is currently a participant in the ongoing International Championship Eliminator tournament and on Collision this week, he will face Katsuyori Shibata. Interestingly, it appears as if the 36-year-old is not too worried about his upcoming match.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, he stated that his opponent will not show up on Collision, simply because he instructed the Opps faction member not to. Furthermore, Richochet is confident that he will win the entire tournament and become the new International Champion at Dynasty by defeating Kenny Omega.

"After I take care of Shibata...actually, he's not going to show up on Saturday. I gave him the chance to give up. I gave him the chance to quit, to forfeit. I think he is going to take me up on that. I will move to the other round, beat the three guys up, whoever wins. And then I'm gonna beat Kenny," said Ricochet. [From 17:45 to 18:06]

According to AEW's Ricochet, Cody Rhodes got what he deserved at Elimination Chamber 2025

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena shockingly turned heel and attacked his WrestleMania 41 challenger, Cody Rhodes. Soon, Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott took turns brutalizing him. Before this disturbing segment, Rhodes dropped the F-bomb on The Rock.

The former AEW star reportedly suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye because of the 33-year-old rapper's attack. Nevertheless, in the same interview mentioned above, Ricochet stated that the champion had it coming.

"He got what he deserved—got smacked in the face. You go out there, and you want to taunt and scream profanities in people’s faces, they say ‘F you,’ and you’re going to get smacked," he said.

Cody Rhodes was one of the co-founders and Executive Vice Presidents of AEW from 2019 to 2022. He is a former three-time TNT Champion.

