Triple H may have subtly spoiled John Cena's first opponent after dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is looming, and the creative team under the Triple H regime has started to craft a perfect card for the biggest pro wrestling spectacle of the year. John Cena’s shocking heel turn has altered the entire trajectory on the road to the Show of Shows. However, it appears WWE has subtly leaked Cena is defeating Rhodes and his first opponent after the big win.

John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber after winning the Men’s Chamber and joined forces with The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to Final Boss. The Leader of the Cenation launched a furious on The American Nightmare until he was a bloody mess.

Triple H may have leaked John Cena is winning at WrestleMania 41

A couple of hours back, WWE officially announced the Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event, which is supposed to be based on the aftermath of Showcase of Immortals. The show will take place on May 10 and emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

During the initial hours of the announcement, the Backlash Premium Live Event WWE page had John Cena and Randy Orton as the featured superstars, conforming them for the event.

This could be seen as a hint that Cena is probably winning the title and could reignite rivalry with arch-rival The Viper, locking horns as his first defense at the latter’s native town.

John Cena announced for SmackDown after WrestleMania

The hint mentioned above wasn’t the only tease Triple H dropped, which has subtly confirmed Cena’s 17th title victory at Showcase of Immortals this year against Cody Rhodes. The Leader of the Cenation is scheduled for shows after Mania.

Previously, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced John Cena would be part of the Friday Night SmackDown just after WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 25 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cena could address the WWE universe on the April 25 edition of SmackDown after winning his 17th championship after defeating Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend could stand up for Cody Rhodes

Hypothetically, John Cena defeats The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 and becomes the Undisputed champion. There is no better option than Randy Orton to face The Leader of Cenation as his first title defense.

Orton and Cena have a long history and are considered each other's greatest rivals. The Viper could cross old rivals to avenge Rhodes’s loss. This feud could be historic, as this will be the first time John is a heel and Randy is a babyface.

