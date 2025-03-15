"He got what he deserved" - Top AEW star fires shots at Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 injury

Earlier this month, WWE hosted the Elimination Chamber PLE from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was a star-studded affair, and it ended with one of the shocking moments in wrestling history: John Cena's heel turn.

During this segment, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was brutally attacked by Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. The attack resulted in Cody reportedly suffering a busted eardrum and a black eye. While most were heartbroken with what happened to The American Nightmare, AEW star Ricochet has no sympathy for Rhodes.

The Future of Flight was recently interviewed by Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely. According to Ricochet, the 39-year-old got what he deserved for having a foul mouth. He was referring to Cody dropping the F-bomb on The Rock after declining The Final Boss' offer. Additionally, the former United States Champion stated that nothing of that sort would ever happen to him because he was too strong.

"No, no. That’s Cody. He got what he deserved—got smacked in the face. You go out there, and you want to taunt and scream profanities in people’s faces, they say ‘F you,’ and you’re going to get smacked. And that’s what happened. He had his hand down, head down—smacked him. Keep talking. Ain’t going to happen to me, though. I’m going to be the one doing the smacking,” Ricochet said. [H/T: Ring Side News]

Former WWE star Ricochet on new AEW signing "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Former TNA X Division Champion Mike Bailey recently made his All Elite Wrestling debut. In his first match in the Jacksonville-based company, he defeated The Beast Mortos convincingly.

In the same interview, Adrian Hernandez asked Ricochet what he thought about the 34-year-old. The former WWE star responded by saying that Speedball had a slappable face and that he would enjoy beating up Bailey.

"I think he's got a great face for slapping. I think he's got a great back for me to pin one, two, three on the mat. I think he's got a great jaw for me to to knock off," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ricochet and Bailey are currently involved in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Speedball has already advanced to the second round. The One and Only will battle Katsuyori Shibata in the first round this Saturday on Collision.

