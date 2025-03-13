  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "You're next," "We need ya bro," - Fans convinced former World Champion is AEW-bound after Mike Bailey debuts

"You're next," "We need ya bro," - Fans convinced former World Champion is AEW-bound after Mike Bailey debuts

By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 13, 2025 09:58 GMT
Mike Bailey made his debut on Dynamite this week [Source: AEW YouTube]
Mike Bailey made his debut on Dynamite this week [Image source: Screenshot via AEW YouTube]

Speedball Mike Bailey made his shocking debut at this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. He was the wild card entry in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament and defeated The Beast Mortos to advance to next week's Fatal Four-Way match. The tournament winner will get a shot at Kenny Omega's title at Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Ad

Two-time Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reacted to Bailey's AEW debut on X (Twitter). The 37-year-old star highlighted in his tweet that Mike wrestled barefoot on Dynamite and acknowledged his supremacy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This tweet has convinced the fans that The Walking Weapon is likely to follow in Bailey's footsteps and make his way to Tony Khan's promotion:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"You're next 🤞🤞 @AEW," said a fan.
"You are next to show up in AEW," wrote this person.
Ad
"We need ya bro. Join AEW," requested a user.
"We need you in the Continental Classic, Josh. We're waiting," read this tweet.
Ad

A few months after Bailey left TNA, Josh Alexander also parted ways with the promotion. He competed in his last TNA match on the February 13 episode of Impact, where Eric Young defeated him. Alexander is currently inactive in the pro wrestling world, but fans expect him to sign with a major promotion soon.

Mike Bailey confronted Orange Cassidy on Dynamite

The first round of the International Championship Eliminator match has four matches. Two of the bouts took place on Dynamite, and the next two will happen at Collision later this week.

Ad

In the first match of the first round, Mike Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos. In the second match of the first round, which was also the night's main event, Orange Cassidy secured a victory over CMLL star Hechicero.

Following Cassidy's victory, Bailey came out from the back and confronted his opponent for next week's Fatal Four-Way match to close the show.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी