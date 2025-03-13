"You're next," "We need ya bro," - Fans convinced former World Champion is AEW-bound after Mike Bailey debuts

Speedball Mike Bailey made his shocking debut at this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. He was the wild card entry in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament and defeated The Beast Mortos to advance to next week's Fatal Four-Way match. The tournament winner will get a shot at Kenny Omega's title at Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Ad

Two-time Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reacted to Bailey's AEW debut on X (Twitter). The 37-year-old star highlighted in his tweet that Mike wrestled barefoot on Dynamite and acknowledged his supremacy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This tweet has convinced the fans that The Walking Weapon is likely to follow in Bailey's footsteps and make his way to Tony Khan's promotion:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"You're next 🤞🤞 @AEW," said a fan.

"You are next to show up in AEW," wrote this person.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We need ya bro. Join AEW," requested a user.

"We need you in the Continental Classic, Josh. We're waiting," read this tweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few months after Bailey left TNA, Josh Alexander also parted ways with the promotion. He competed in his last TNA match on the February 13 episode of Impact, where Eric Young defeated him. Alexander is currently inactive in the pro wrestling world, but fans expect him to sign with a major promotion soon.

Mike Bailey confronted Orange Cassidy on Dynamite

The first round of the International Championship Eliminator match has four matches. Two of the bouts took place on Dynamite, and the next two will happen at Collision later this week.

Ad

In the first match of the first round, Mike Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos. In the second match of the first round, which was also the night's main event, Orange Cassidy secured a victory over CMLL star Hechicero.

Following Cassidy's victory, Bailey came out from the back and confronted his opponent for next week's Fatal Four-Way match to close the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback