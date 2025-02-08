Ricochet teases a blockbuster reunion in AEW after former champion's WWE release 

Ricochet has just reacted to a major WWE Superstar announcing their departure from the company. He has already hinted at wanting to reunite with him in AEW and go back to being a tag team.

Back in 2020, The Human Highlight Reel formed a duo with Cedric Alexander. Things were going well between the two until MVP and the Hurt Business sowed seeds of dissension between them, as MVP claimed that Alexander was always going to be the sidekick. This fast-tracked their eventual split, with the former Cruiserweight Champion turning heel and joining The Hurt Business.

On X/Twitter, Ricochet posted a picture of himself with Cedric and hinted at wanting to reunite with the star and form a team once more. Seeing as he is a heel right now, he could reunite with Alexander and become the heel duo that everyone clamored for in the past. A potential Hurt Syndicate move may also be on the cards.

"✊🏽✊🏿" the AEW star posted.

MVP reveals he chose Cedric Alexander over Ricochet for The Hurt Business

Back in June last year, MVP made a revelation regarding the formation of his faction and how Cedric Alexander becoming their fourth man came to be.

On X/Twitter, he wrote about how during the time they were planning how to book the faction, he originally wanted both Alexander and Ricochet. WWE turned this down as they only wanted one of them. The veteran ended up choosing the former as he believed the former NXT North American Champion could be a star on his own.

"True story. When we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet AND Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1. We chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own," MVP wrote.

In AEW, he still ended up denying the high-flyer a spot on his stable but for a different reason. It is unclear whether there may be an angle where the Hurt Syndicate will look to offer him a spot in the future following him bringing out a much darker version of himself. But with Cedric Alexander being a free agent, he may end up being the faction's priority once more.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will sign with AEW, or decide to pursue other career paths.

