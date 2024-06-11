Scrapped plans for Ricochet; three-time champion chosen instead

Ricochet is reportedly moving away from WWE as he and the company could not come to terms to sign a new contract. While the rumors of him parting ways with the promotion doing the rounds, MVP took to X/Twitter to let fans know of the original Hurt Business plans and how three-time 24/7 Champion Cedric Alexander replaced the Highlight of the Night.

The Hurt Business was formed in 2020 with Bobby Lashley and MVP as the founding members. The faction extended to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, making the four stars a major threat in WWE. As a part of the stable, Lashley, Alexander, and Benjamin won many titles before they parted ways in 2022.

As the former Intercontinental Champion has reportedly decided to move away from the Stamford-based company, MVP decided to take to his social media handle and let the WWE Universe in on what the original plans for The Hurt Business were. According to the veteran, he asked for both stars to be part of the stable, however, the company allowed only one talent, so he chose Alexander at the time.

"True story. When we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet AND Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1. We chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own," MVP wrote.

Who beat Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship and when?

The Highlight of the Night won a tournament to be crowned the inaugural Speed Champion. WWE Speed was introduced in collaboration with X/Twitter, where superstars fought each other in five-minute timed bouts.

Ricochet went on to beat Johnny Gargano in the finals of the tournament to win the WWE Speed Title. However, his reign ended when Andrade beat him on the June 7, 2024, tapings that will be aired on June 14. The company will begin acknowledging Andrade as the WWE Speed Champion only after the episode airs this week.

