Potential date revealed for Ricochet’s WWE departure - Reports

WWE Superstar Ricochet is reportedly all set to leave the Stamford-based company. A recent report shed light on when the former Intercontinental Champion's potential departure might take place.

The 35-year-old was touted by many to become one of the top superstars in the company. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to reach the heights some expected of him. The high flyer has reportedly notified the company about his intention to leave.

Providing an update on the situation on his SRS Backstage Report Podcast on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp pointed out that the former United States Champion's WWE contract expires 'early to the first half of summer.' A recent report also suggests that the SmackDown 2022 World Cup winner might make his final television appearance on the June 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ricochet lost the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade after the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown went off the air. The RAW Superstar defeated Johnny Gargano on May 3 to become the inaugural Speed Champion.

Former WWE writer wants Ricochet to change his in-ring name

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared a piece of valuable advice for the Stamford-based company to help the former NXT North American Champion establish himself as a top-tier talent.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer shared his honest take on the 35-year-old superstar's in-ring name. Russo suggested the latter should change his name to his real one, Trevor Mann, and wear a suit:

"What's his real name? Go with the real name. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro," said Vince Russo. [10:38 - 11:15]

The former champion is engaged to RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin. With her fiancé leaving the company, several people believe that the 35-year-old might also follow suit. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the couple as Ricochet is all set to leave the wrestling promotion.

