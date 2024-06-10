3-time WWE champion set to make his final appearance on RAW; is leaving the company - Reports

WWE RAW is set to emanate from a sold-out Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, tonight, with the company pulling out all the stops to make the final episode of the red show before Clash at the Castle a memorable one. While the program is already loaded with top matches, they could get overshadowed by a major name who will possibly make his last appearance for the global juggernaut.

The star in question is Ricochet, who is reportedly on his way out of WWE. According to reports, the former United States Champion has already notified the company about his intention to leave and could soon be written off TV programming.

Providing an update on the situation, PWInsider Elite noted that this week's RAW will likely be Ricochet's final WWE appearance unless the star changes his mind and signs a new contract. The Human Highlight Reel is widely expected to join AEW, with multiple All Elite Wrestling stars already teasing his arrival.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer buries Judgment Day HERE

Ricochet recently dropped the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade

The Triple H-led management recently introduced the Speed Championship, with Ricochet being the inaugural champion. However, The Human Highlight Reel recently dropped the title to Andrade, further fueling rumors of his departure from the global juggernaut.

The 35-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2018 with a lot of hype behind him. He did not disappoint the fans, as he consistently put on some of the best matches on WWE programming. Ricochet won three titles during his stint on the main roster, becoming a one-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time United States Champion, along with the inaugural Speed Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is engaged to RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin, and many have been worried about the female star following her fiancé out of the company. However, the chances of that happening are slim.

The Human Highlight Reel is currently embroiled in a storyline with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. Breakker destroyed Ricochet in their singles match on RAW last week, and the rising star could once again be used to write his rival off TV programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback