Ricochet teases huge plans for his new stable in AEW

AEW star Ricochet recently discussed his plans for starting a new stable. He has been undefeated for over a month. His recent match against Mark Briscoes at Double or Nothing drew many eyes.

As the Highlight of the Night climbs higher in the division, he gets closer to the championship opportunities. In the past, he has already lost shots at the International and AEW World Championships. To not lose his future championship pursuits, he decided to start a new faction. However, he is still finding the members for his stable.

While speaking in an interview with K104, the One and Only star claimed that he is considering a lot of factors when choosing the members.

“I’m trying to see who can really do what I need [them] to do to get the job done. There’s a lot of factors that go into that. There’s a lot of things I’m going to be looking out for... Maybe. I’m keeping my eye out. I got to try everybody, I got to see who’s going to work for me, and it might be somebody in a faction or it might be two singles guys. It might be a tag guy," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ricochet made huge claims about AEW

The Highlight of the Night has been one of the main features of AEW TV for the past few weeks. His heel gimmick is well-received by the fans.

While speaking on a backstage segment, The One and Only claimed that AEW wouldn't exist without him.

"There would be no AEW without Ricochet because I am Ricochet and I am AEW. I am the high flying, death defying, leg stealing, wheeling dealing, robe wearing, always staring bald and damnit, I am beautiful," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be able to join the Highlight of the Night's faction.

