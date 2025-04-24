Ricochet threatens to have major backstage confrontation in AEW

Ricochet has been a heel for quite a while now. He recently threatened to have a major backstage confrontation.

The One and Only joined AEW last year. While fans were immediately excited to see him in the company, they quickly turned on him. However, he played into this reaction and slowly turned heel. Since his heel turn, the former WWE star has turned into one of the most entertaining acts on the roster.

This week on Dynamite, the former WWE star competed in a singles match against Mark Briscoe and lost. During the match, the camera caught a moment of Ricochet where a fan behind him held up the sign "bald." AEW posted a GIF of this on its social media account.

The AEW star caught wind of this and threatened to find the person who posted the GIF next week:

"Hey, dumb intern. You don't think I won't find you backstage next week?"

Check out his tweet here:

Ricochet shares a list of wrestlers he is better than

Ricochet has been playing into his heel character quite well on social media. Over the past few weeks, he has taken shots at fans and even made some ridiculous claims. He continued his antics online recently.

The AEW star recently took to social media to say that he is better than several WWE stars such as Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Wes Lee, and Joaquin Wilde as well as some of his AEW colleagues, such as Will Ospreay, Top Flight, Komander, AR Fox, Sammy Guevara, and Hologram:

"A small list of other highflyers that I am better than. [crown emoji] @WillOspreay @ARealFoxx @reymysterio @ReyFenixMx @WesLee_WWE @lucha_angel1 & @DariusMartin612 Komander Hologram @WesLee_WWE @Dragon_Kid_0202 @Liger_NJPW @the_greatsasuke @TherealRVD @joaquinwilde_ @sammyguevara," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if the Highlight of the Night will continue his antics on social media.

