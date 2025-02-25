Ricochet unhappy with AEW's newest signing; issues stern warning

AEW star Ricochet expressed discontent toward the promotion's latest signee. All Elite Wrestling recently announced the arrival of 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

Ad

In the last couple of months, the Highlight of the Night has become one of the most captivating characters in AEW. His recent rivalry with the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland helped his persona, and fans are currently praising his heel work. However, it seems that he doesn't like the idea of Mike Bailey in AEW.

The former X Division Champion left TNA last year and became a free agent recently. AEW officially announced his signing last week, and fans are excited to see the extremely talented wrestler in the promotion. Apart from fans, many stars also shared their reactions on social media.

Ad

Trending

A fan on social media claimed that Speedball would thrive in AEW, similar to Ricochet's career. The latter replied, saying that he would squash Mike in the future.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"Ima squash him," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet refuses to wrestle Swerve Strickland

Earlier this month, the former United States Champion defeated the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite. This win surprised many, as Ricochet barely had an upper hand in the feud. However, the victory greatly benefited the latter, as fans are now invested in his gimmick.

After an X/Twitter user fantasy booked Strickland to face the Highlight of the Night at Revolution pay-per-view, he directly denied the idea. The star stated that he had already beaten the Realest star. He also claimed to have big plans for the future.

Ad

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will be the One and Only star's next opponent. On the recent episode of Dynamite, he also hinted at pursuing championships. Only time will tell which champion he will challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback