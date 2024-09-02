Ricochet wants to finish "unfinished business" with former rival in AEW

Ricochet is looking to reignite a feud with a former rival in AEW. The star being discussed here is PAC.

The former WWE star arrived in AEW at All In, making his in-ring debut in the Casino Gauntlet match. On the following Dynamite, he won a singles bout against Kyle Fletcher. After the match, his old friend Will Ospreay welcomed him to the company, but PAC blindsided him. Mr. High Fly came out running to save his buddy, but the attacker escaped.

The One and Only recently sat down with Steven Muelhausen of Sports Illustrated and commented on having unfinished business with PAC. This might be a hint that the two stars will soon start a feud.

He said, "PAC is a guy with whom I have a lot of unfinished business. He and I, our past, and in Japan, we’ve had a crazy past. He’s beat me a bunch. I beat him a bunch. That’s something that’s going to be rekindled too. Honestly, if you remember, before Ricochet and Ospreay, it was Ricochet and PAC lighting the world on fire. I haven’t forgotten about him; obviously, he hasn’t forgotten about me because you saw what happened.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Moving to AEW was the right decision, says Ricochet

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Ricochet also addressed leaving WWE to move to AEW. He stated it was a tough decision for him to make as he had spent six years in the Stamford-based promotion.

During his time with WWE, Ricochet won the Intercontinental and United States Championships as well as the NXT North American Championship. He was also the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

In the interview, he expressed his happiness to be a part of Tony Khan's roster and was hopeful of having a great journey in the promotion. As hard as it was to leave WWE, he was confident that joining AEW was the right decision.

