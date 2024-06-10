Rikishi breaks silence on WWE Attitude Era legend’s return after nearly 2 year-absence

Rikishi spoke about a WWE legend's surprise appearance on national TV a few weeks ago for the first time in two years, and how he enjoyed this star's return. This would be Gangrel appearing at the AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

During the PPV, the WWE Attitude Era veteran emerged as Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) backup in his match against Malakai Black. He helped him put away the House of Black for a successful TNT Championship Title defense.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he saw what happened as it went viral on the internet. He loved seeing him on national TV and being given the exposure he deserved for his hard work.

Trending

"I absolutely did, how can I miss that? That s***er went viral all over the place, it was good to see you, Kavika, Gangrel, you know the world knows him as Gangrel, The Vampire Warrior, the leader of The Brood, I like to say. And it was good to see David out there on national TV, he's one of the hardest-working cats that I know in the industry, and still going on, every week, this guy is out and doing the shows." [31:02-31:35]

He continued by talking about how he enjoyed how his appearance was booked, and how they let him get some offense in, before having a great moment with Adam Copeland after.

"You know, to see David on TV was real good? I love the fact that you know how they featured him coming out and get a couple of his finishes in. I was going to hit the screen if I seen that somebody was going to stand up and not sell David's finish but when David put him down, and then you know they all went home one, two, three. It was nice to see them two hug and Edge showed respect to Kavika David and raised his hand in the squared circle." [31:46-32:16]

Former WWE veteran revealed how his AEW return came to be

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gangrel talked about how his appearance at Double or Nothing came to be.

He revealed that Adam Copeland had the idea for their reunion even before he signed with AEW, and recently he decided to jump-start these plans. The former WWE veteran talked about how The Rated-R Superstar called him and pitched their reunion, which he immediately expected.

"Once he went over and chose to start working with AEW, he still had that idea. About two months prior, he called me up and said, 'Hey, these guys think it will be cool. What do you think about coming up and finishing that idea by coming at Double or Nothing and help me out and have a little reunion?' I said, 'I would love to.'" (7:13 - 7:32)

At this point, it remains to be seen whether this was a one-off surprise, and if the two former WWE stablemates decide to reunite in the future. The third member of their faction, Christian Cage, is also with AEW, and they could decide to incorporate a storyline with him as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback