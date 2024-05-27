WWE Attitude Era legend turns up in AEW to help Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

A WWE legend has just appeared in AEW to provide his assist to Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) during his match against Malakai Black and the House of Black. This was the former Brood member Gangrel.

The Rated-R Superstar and the veteran both teamed up during the Attitude Era as members of The Brood along with Christian Cage. Tonight, it seemed they revisited their long-standing partnership.

During the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match, Copeland and Malakai went all out to the point where they broke through the door of the cage. This then opened up a chance for the rest of the House of Black to come in and interfere in the match.

With Adam Copeland facing a three-on-one handicap, it looked to be the end of his title reign, as the House of Black surrounded him and made a crown for him made of barbed wire.

Following recent reports that he had been approached by AEW, this became a reality as Gangrel shockingly showed up from under the ring, proceeding to spit blood-like liquid on both Brody King and Buddy Matthews before planting them with two Impaler DDTs. But, he was met by a Black Mass from Malakai.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Adam Copeland got back to his feet, hitting Malakai Black with a Spear, and setting up a Crossface submission hold on him with a barbed wire for the win.