AEW reportedly made overtures to bring in WWE Attitude Era legend 

A recent report on AEW has shed some light on whether a certain WWE legend could make an appearance tonight on Double or Nothing after it was previously speculated. Gangrel was a WWE Superstar during the Attitude Era.

At the pay-per-view, Adam Copeland (fka: Edge) is set to face Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. What makes this feud interesting is how the Rated-R Superstar has shown a much darker demeanor of himself and has been teased of more to come.

Copeland has a history of having a more ominous persona, as he was affiliated with The Brood and The Judgment Day in the past. Several fans have speculated that he may have hinted at bringing in his former comrade Gangrel from The Brood during WWE's Attitude Era.

Trending

According to Fightful Select, sources have not provided any specifics on his potential involvement in the show tonight, but those who train with the legend have mentioned that AEW had made proposals for him.

Recently, the wrestling veteran was set for an appearance at the King of Kult event for an independent wrestling promotion in Germany, but he pulled out from the event.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what actually goes down in the Jacksonville-based promotion with regard to the 55-year-old wrestling legend and fans will just have to stay tuned to Double or Nothing tonight to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback