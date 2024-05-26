WWE veteran pulled from major show amid speculation of AEW return

A WWE Attitude Era veteran recently got pulled from an independent wrestling show amid widespread speculation about his AEW comeback. The 55-year-old's potential return was also teased in a high-profile segment.

The WWE veteran in question is Gangrel. During his time in the global juggernaut, he led a faction called The Brood, comprising Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage. Following his exit, he has been active on the independent circuit.

Gangrel also made an appearance on AEW Rampage in 2022, where he managed The Young Bucks for a tag team match. Adam Copeland teased his former stablemate's arrival by bringing back the Brood Bath on a recent edition of Dynamite.

Copeland is set to defend his TNT Title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at Double or Nothing 2024. In the buildup to the contest, The Rated-R Superstar introduced Black to the iconic Brood Bath. Many now believe the former Brood leader could appear on Sunday's show.

This weekend, Gangrel was slated to perform at the King of Kult wrestling event in Germany. However, he was surprisingly pulled from the show soon after rumors of his Double or Nothing appearance began circulating. It remains to be seen whether he actually shows up on AEW programming.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) teased taking over an AEW faction

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) addressed Malakai Black ahead of their match at Double or Nothing. In his promo, Copeland declared that if he lost he would join the House of Black. However, if he won, he might aim to take over the faction from Black.

The upcoming match between Copeland and Black just got more intriguing with rumors of Gangrel's return. It remains to be seen who will win the Barbed Wire Steel Cage bout.

Do you think Gangrel will appear at Double or Nothing? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

