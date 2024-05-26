WWE legend teases taking over House of Black from Malakai Black

A WWE legend teased replacing Malakai Black in the House of Black on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The name being discussed is Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

At Double or Nothing on Sunday, Copeland and Black will face off in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship. After weeks of animosity between the two, The Rated-R Superstar has seemingly embraced his dark side and intends to wreak havoc on Black.

On Collision, Buddy Matthews and Brody King of the House of Black were in action, and they won their tag team match. Later, they were greeted with a message from Adam Copeland. He talked about the stakes of the much-awaited title bout, highlighting an interesting possibility.

The Hall of Famer said if he lost, he would join the House of Black. However, that was not all, as he teased taking over the faction from the former NXT Champion if he reigned supreme.

If the former Edge replaces Black in the stable, it would not be his first time leading an ominous faction, as he was the founder of The Judgment Day in WWE. The 50-year-old was also part of The Brood alongside Christian Cage and Gangrel.

Fans must stay tuned to find out whether Copeland can successfully defend his gold against Malakai Black. Will he introduce a new gimmick at Double or Nothing? Only time will tell.

