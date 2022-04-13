Rising AEW star added to NJPW show after match with Jon Moxley

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has been on a roll as of late. After his incredible performance against Jon Moxley on April 8, 2022, edition of Rampage, Yuta got added to the upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling event Windy City Riot.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the battle between Yuta and Moxley. Despite losing, many saw the bout as a star-making performance, taking Yuta to the next level.

After the match, the brains behind The Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, extended his hand to the young star and welcomed him into the stable, joining Regal, Moxley, and Bryan Danielson.

Wheeler Yuta will get the chance to gain even more momentum this Saturday at the NJPW Windy City Riot show in Chicago, Illinois. He'll team up with Rocky Romero to take on Kevin Knight and The DKC, representing New Japan's Los Angeles Dojo.

Yuta and Romero will be representing the CHAOS stable, which Yuta is still technically linked to, thanks to his association with Best Friends. However, that relationship will grow strained given the young star's connections to The Blackpool Combat Club.

Jon Moxley will also be appearing on the NJPW card in a dream match

The Blackpool Combat Club will have two representatives at the Windy City Riot event as Jon Moxley will take on former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

Ospreay called out Moxley in early 2022, given that the two men have never stepped into the ring together in any capacity. Despite the Englishman holding the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship, the match will be a non-title affair.

Elsewhere on the show, current ROH Television Champion Minoru Suzuki will take on Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White will face a mystery opponent in an open challenge, and current AEW star Brody King will also be in action.

