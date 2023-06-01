Rising AEW star isn't afraid of Paul Wight, claims he can Chokeslam anyone on the roster (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Paul Wight has struck fear into the hearts of many wrestlers over the years. However, one AEW star is not only unfazed by the former WWE Champion but claims he can Chokeslam him.

The star in question is Satnam Singh, a man seen as a "One in a Billion" athlete by the likes of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt. He debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in April 2022 and has since been unstoppable.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam Singh said he would love to face Paul Wight one day. Singh even claimed that he could Chokeslam the WWE legend.

"Of course, why not? In the ring, I don't care. I will Chokeslam anyone over there." [1:49 - 1:57]

Wight hasn't wrestled for AEW since the April 4, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation. During the show, he defeated Austin Green. But if he wants a greater challenge, Satnam Singh could be a viable opponent for him.

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

John Cena recently had some kind words for Paul Wight

Paul Wight has worked with numerous top names in WWE and remains close with several of his former colleagues.

One person who has nothing but love and respect for the former Big Show is John Cena. The 16-time world champion shared the ring with the AEW star multiple times throughout his career.

Caleb @Caleb_Brown2009 John Cena Vs. The Big Show Rap Battle John Cena Vs. The Big Show Rap Battle https://t.co/7zroIsnzKE

Cena recently stated in an interview that Big Show was among the few supporters he had in the locker room when no one else believed he could be a top name in WWE. The two are good friends in real life, and Wight even sent a video message to Cena on the latter's 20th anniversary in the company.

Would you like to see Paul Wight wrestle again?

