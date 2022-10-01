"All of the baddies of wrestling" - Rising AEW star credits Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer for being her wrestling inspirations

AEW star Lelia Grey recently credited former WWE Women's Champions Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus as her inspirations for her getting into the wrestling business.

Grey recently rose to prominence in AEW as an "Interim" member of The Baddies alongside Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan. She was only deemed an interim member due to original member Red Velvet being sidelined with an injury.

However, she has become a staple of the group since her first appearance, and will soon look to drop that interim label as she is featured more often on TV.

“AEW has been fantastic. I've been working with them for probably a year and a half. This past summer, in July, I was signed. Now, I'm part of the Baddies alongside TBS Champion Jade Cargill.”



Speaking in an interview with MCW Backstage Pass, Lelia Grey was asked who her biggest inspiration was when it came down to her getting in the business. She immediately answered, Sasha Banks:

"When I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to." (H/T Fightful)

Grey also went on to mention Trish Stratus as an inspiration, as well as former women's champion Melina, and in general, anyone who she considers a "baddie."

"Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh." (H/T Fightful).

Jade Cargill and The Baddies have been dominant so far in AEW

Despite only being listed as an interim member of the group, Lelia Grey has reaped all of the rewards that The Baddies have earned so far in AEW. Jade Cargill has been more dominant than anyone else in the women's division.

Following the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage, Jade Cargill now sits on a staggering 38-0 record. 13 of those being TBS Championship matches (the tournament final and 12 successful defenses).

The Baddies are also 2-0 in AEW so far. One win in trios action on the April 29th edition of Rampage, and the other win in tag team action at the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite in 2022 on July 20th.

Have you enjoyed The Baddies so far in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

