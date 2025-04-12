Rising AEW star gets compared to Mercedes Mone

AEW's women's division is firing on all cylinders, and Mercedes Mone has been a big part of it over the last year. However, another rising star has been catching a lot of attention, and Prince Nana recently compared her to The CEO.
Queen Aminata burst onto the scene in 2021, but she didn't sign with Tony Khan's promotion until February of last year. She's quickly become a fan favorite, and many are hoping to see her climb into the main event scene, or at least the mid-card title scene, which Mercedes Mone currently dominates.
Prince Nana has found plenty of success as Swerve Strickland's manager, but he's also had his eye on other potential clients, and Queen Aminata is seemingly at the top of that list. In a recent appearance on Josh Nason's Punch-Out, Nana compared the Guinean-born star to the reigning TBS Champion:
"It’s the same aura of when I was about to start working with Swerve [Strickland]. We are friends, and she’s great in the ring and this and that, but I know if they ever do take that step, that’s it. She's on Mercedes Mone status." [H/T: Fightful]
Prince Nana on potentially managing Queen Aminata in AEW
Prince Nana has had his hands full with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, but if he had some time to spare, he'd love to manage someone with Queen Aminata's talent. The latter could be looking to join with a faction, as well, since she recently teased linking up with The Hurt Syndicate.
In the same interview on Josh Nason's Punch-Out, Nana revealed that he'd love to manage Aminata:
"If I could just add that to my collection right now — right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of so, I don’t like to have too many things going on but Queen Aminata? Hey! Hey! Hey! I’ll bring her in like that my friend. […] And she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata."
Queen Aminata hasn't won a title in AEW yet, but it seems only a matter of time. She's had her eye on the TBS Championship, but whether she goes after Mercedes Mone directly remains to be seen.