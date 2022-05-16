"I felt blind" – Rising AEW star reflects on brutal match with Jon Moxley

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently reflected on possibly the most important match of his career so far, his brutal war with Jon Moxley from the April 8, 2022 episode of Rampage.

It was the third time the two men locked horns, with Moxley picking up easy victories in the first two encounters. However, Yuta's fighting spirit, combined with a copious amount of blood loss, made their third encounter one of the most exciting matches of the year.

The blood, in particular, drew comparisons to the classic bout from WWE WrestleMania 13 between Steve Austin and Bret Hart, where Austin's blood-soaked face led him to become one of the most beloved stars in WWE history.

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo JON MOXLEY VS WHEELER YUTA----- don't skip this one! If you happened to miss #AEWRampage tonight, go out of your way to watch this one AEW fans. THUMBS UP! JON MOXLEY VS WHEELER YUTA----- don't skip this one! If you happened to miss #AEWRampage tonight, go out of your way to watch this one AEW fans. THUMBS UP!

However, the match took its toll on Wheeler Yuta. Speaking with Wrestling Inc., Yuta said the match with Moxley was painful, and the fact that blood kept getting in his eyes made him the feel he was wrestling blind:

“Yeah, it was very painful. Also, one thing no one tells you when that happens in a match is that you can’t see anything. So, wrestling that match was really hard, I felt blind. I eventually figured out that if I wiped this part of my eye I could see, but other than that it was just like wiping it into my eyes for most of the match.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.).

Yuta even admitted that he specifically asked his mother not to watch the match due to the excessive amount of blood:

"I specifically remember telling my mom not to watch the Jon Moxley match, but she watched the rest of the show, and she loved it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta are now teammates in the Blackpool Combat Club

After the match with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta was welcomed into the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Mox, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. The group has since become one of the most popular acts in AEW.

At the time of writing, the BCC is unbeaten in trios action with four wins and zero losses. Before Yuta joined the group, Moxley & Danielson had another three wins, taking the group's entire AEW record to seven wins and zero losses.

The trios action will be put on hold for the time being as Yuta represents the faction in the NJPW tournament Best of the Super Juniors, where he'll attempt to make his stablemates proud.

