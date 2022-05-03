Rising AEW star Wardlow shares astonishing throwback picture

AEW star Wardlow is a prime example of how looks can be deceptive, judging by his recent throwback picture from his teenage years.

Mr. Mayhem's current feud with MJF has led him to face several wrestlers in the past couple of weeks. In the latest episode of Dynamite, Wardlow faced the formidable Lance Archer and showcased a new level of athleticism.

While Wardlow has the looks of a powerhouse wrestler, he also has significant high-flying skills. In the match against the MurderHawk Monster, he executed a picture-perfect Swanton dive near the end of the match.

Recalling his teenage years, Mr. Mayhem shared a collage of two pictures showing him diving in the air.

"Arms and audience have grown a little. Life. Is. Wild. 🙏"

Wardlow @RealWardlow 🏽 Arms and audience have grown a little. Life. Is. Wild. Arms and audience have grown a little. Life. Is. Wild. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oX1SEneO8D

The moves that Wardlow has been pulling recently have shown him in a new light. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for him in AEW.

AEW star Shawn Spears was not impressed by Wardlow's throwback

Pinnacle member Shawn Spears had less-than-kind words for Wardlow's throwback tweet.

Spears was almost always seen accompanying Wardlow to the ring before the latter left MJF's stable. However, Mr. Mayhem's face-turn effectively broke off their partnership, something the 'Chairman' does not seem to have gotten over yet.

Retweeting the post, Shawn Spears called his former partner a pig:

"You’re. A. Pig."

Shawn Spears is still a part of the Pinnacle stable. So far, he has stayed by MJF's side as the two have watched Wardlow fight multiple wrestlers. However, anything can happen in AEW at the drop of a hat, so fans will have to stay tuned to see how the feud progresses.

Do you like how Wardlow has evolved in the last couple of months? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy