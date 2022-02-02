"Her presence was unmatched" - Rising AEW star details how WWE Hall of Famer Chyna influenced her wrestling career

Chyna broke many barriers for women's wrestling during her career and undoubtedly influenced many young women.

Many fans have been discussing The Ninth Wonder of the World recently, as she was compared to current AEW TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill. Like Chyna, Cargill is an impressive powerhouse, so the similarities between the two women are apparent.

During an interview with The State of Florida Sports Podcast’s Tim Walters, the champion described how Chyna inspired her. Specifically, Cargill noted how the WWE legend helped her gain more confidence when she was younger.

“(…)Chyna made you put down whatever you were doing and watch her," said Cargill. "Her presence was unmatched. I don’t think anybody else to me, to this day, made me sit down and focus on what she was doing,” Cargill said. “(…) She made me love my body more than anything. She was different. She looked different than everybody else that was in the divas’ era. If anything, she helped my confidence rise to a remarkable chunk, and I felt good about myself growing up.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Jade Cargill's career in AEW has similarly broken a few glass ceilings. Few, if any, performers on the roster have been as dominant as the inaugural AEW TBS Women's Champion.

Given Cargill's imposing stature, some fans want to see her compete against male wrestlers. In doing so, she would draw even more comparisons to Chyna and indirectly carry on the legend's legacy. Time will tell whether AEW books the champion this way.

Would Chyna have been able to fit in among the AEW roster?

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer The phenomenal Joanie Laurer aka Chyna The phenomenal Joanie Laurer aka Chyna https://t.co/3aBknT8brP

AEW has tried to make a name for themselves as trailblazers. Joanie Laurer, the real name of the Ninth Wonder, was an exceptional performer, given her accolades in the wrestling world. Her experience in the ring could have easily translated into a position as a coach.

WWE/WCW legends such as Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn are heavily involved in this capacity. Laurer could have taken up a similar role in AEW by helping the next generation of women's wrestlers.

Unfortunately, due to Laurer's untimely passing in 2016, fans will never know how she would have responded to Jade Cargill's rise to stardom.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with the comparison between the two stars? Sound off below.

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Jade Cargill? Yes No 1 votes so far