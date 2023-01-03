Rising star who tried to escort The Bloodline away on RAW makes history; appears for WWE and AEW on same night 

AEW and WWE have a Forbidden Door that likely won't be crossed by any massive names anytime soon. However, rising indie star Manny Lemons recently made history by appearing on both promotions on the same night.

During the most recent WWE RAW, Lemons appeared as a security guard in a segment involving The Bloodline. While the star didn't compete, he accompanied the dominating stable towards the ring. Lemons has notably appeared in IMPACT Wrestling, OVW, and ROH in the past.

AEW Dark: Elevation recently featured the star alongside his tag partner Atiba as they unsuccessfully took on Private Party in a losing effort. While the match was taped on December 28th, the show aired on the same day as WWE RAW.

Manny Lemons notably also appeared on Dark: Elevation back in May 2021 when he took on Matt Sydal in a losing effort. Last night, the indie star became the 6th-ever wrestler to pull off the feat, with Kelsey Heather being the first-ever star to appear on both WWE RAW and Dark: Elevation back in July 2021.

Could AEW and WWE someday make history and have a Forbidden Door-style event between the two promotions?

Ever since Tony Khan brought back cross-promotional pay-per-views when All Elite Wrestling teamed up with New Japan Pro Wrestling, fans have been wondering if the same could happen between AEW and WWE. While some believe it could be a possibility, Tony Khan himself spoke on the matter back in September 2022.

During the All Out 2022 media call, Tony Khan cast doubt on the possibility as at the time there were rumors that Triple H was tampering with signed All Elite Wrestling stars' contracts.

“I was pretty optimistic when they first made the change but I’m less optimistic now given how they’ve treated me.” (H/T WrestleTalk).

It remains to be seen if the two promotions will ever find common ground, but it doesn't seem like Triple H and Tony Khan will compromise with each other and create what would be a historical pay-per-view.

