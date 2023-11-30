Rival promotion gives props to Samoa Joe during AEW Dynamite

A rival wrestling promotion perhaps heard what the AEW World Champion, MJF, said in his promo about Samoa Joe on Dynamite and shared the latter's journey on X/Twitter.

The rival promotion in question is TNA/Impact Wrestling. On the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was featured in a promo segment in which he admitted respect for his current rival, Samoa Joe, and what he did for the pro wrestling industry throughout his career.

As MJF praised Joe for his contributions to the industry, it seems Impact Wrestling noticed it and shared a tweet highlighting Samoa Joe's best TNA matches on its official X/Twitter account.

For those who don't know, Joe also had a legendary career in TNA before WWE and AEW.

Moreover, MJF also took a shot at Joe's underwhelming WWE run before signing with the All Elite promotion. The AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against the Samoan Submission Machine at Worlds End on December 30.

This will be their second championship match after Joe's unsuccessful attempt at capturing the title at the Dynamite Grand Slam a few months ago. It remains to be seen who walks out as the champion this time.

