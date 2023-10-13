Road Dogg admits WWE mishandled former United States Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg expressed regret over the handling of Miro's (fka Rusev) rise in the promotion.

Soon after SummerSlam 2017, Miro formed an alliance with Aiden English and started a gimmick called Rusev Day, where he would proclaim that every day was "Rusev Day."

However, Miro's rise within the fans had skyrocketed nevertheless, his momentum was abruptly stopped in 2018, and the Rusev Day gimmick gradually faded among the fans.

On the latest episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about Miro's time in WWE and expressed regret that the company did not perform more with him.

"I always like to say it’s the opposite of, my only point of reference is me and my history, it’s the opposite of Rusev Day. It’s something that’s caught on and they’re running with it instead of something that caught on and they didn’t run with it, even if it would have been where it caught on for six months and they printed shirts and they printed money with him. I just feel like that’s one of the things I look back on and I say, ‘Man, I wish that would have been different’, but to me, what I see is progress in the way it’s being handled today. It’s like, oh, they heard it. They see it. It’s undeniable. Get on the surfboard until this son of a gun hits sand,” Road Dogg said. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Miro's 'Rusev Day' push in WWE was abruptly halted according to Road Dogg

Last year, Road Dogg commented on why Vince McMahon decided to halt the push for Miro's WWE gimmick, Rusev Day.

Speaking on his podcast, Road Dogg stated that his ideas would get shot down as the promotion decided not to pursue the gimmick any longer.

"We saw Rusev Day getting over," Road Dogg said. "I honestly don't know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren't. When I say we weren't pushing it didn't go away. It didn't just disappear. We just weren't doing anything with it anymore. Every time I would pitch something, it would get shot down. So I don't know what happened,'" Road Dogg added.

Miro eventually left WWE in 2020 and has since gone on to have a successful career in AEW.

