Road Dogg calls the Bloodline Civil War his favorite match of 2023; says he's not a fan of AEW star's recent match

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed that the bout between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank was his favorite match of the year. However, he also added that he was not a big fan of Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been on a roll in the last few months. Jimmy and Jey Uso finally stood up to Reigns, leading to a tag team match at MITB. Meanwhile, Omega and Ospreay finally put their bitter rivalry to bed at Forbidden Door in a critically acclaimed match that saw the latter emerge victorious.

While speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg expressed how he felt as he witnessed the progression of The Bloodline's storyline. Aside from the Civil War being his favorite match, he liked how this also set up the next chapter of the story.

"I got to say, The Usos vs. Roman and Solo," he said when asked for his favorite match of 2023. "To me, it was the best story. It's the best build to a story. I don't know, I'm just all invested emotionally into that story. I think they paid it off in a big way where now you gotta see [what's next]. Then, they hurt Jimmy [Uso], and so now Jey challenges Roman, right? Like, oh my God, we're still going, and I've already seen what I felt was, again, speaking emotionally, what I thought was the match of the year."

He also addressed his thoughts on Omega versus Ospreay and stated that he was not a fan of the bout.

"I know a lot of people love that match. I, for one, am not a fan of that style. I like the [Memphis style], to be quite honest with you. That's why I was always a big Shawn [Michaels] guy instead of a Bret [Hart] guy, you know what I mean?" he commented. [H/T Fightful]

Road Dogg says AEW star Miro could have been WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg claimed that Miro (fka Rusev) could have been booked to become WWE Champion when he had his shot at the title back in 2018.

On a recent episode of the Oh…You Didn't Know? podcast, the veteran spoke about Miro's challenge against AJ Styles for the title. He believed that Miro could have been booked as a champion, and his pairing with Lana was a factor that made him look like a formidable champion.

"Of course, he [Miro] could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer," said Dogg.

Road Dogg is currently in a backstage role in WWE and has made several appearances in short on-screen segments in the recent past, including the Draft 2023.

