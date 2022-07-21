"Not gonna move the needle" - Road Dogg doubts top AEW star will get creative freedom in WWE (Exclusive)

Road Dogg recently expressed his uncertainty about AEW star MJF having the same level of creative freedom if he worked for WWE.

Since his debut, the Long-Islander has been part of some of the most watched segments in the Jacksonville-based promotion. MJF's ability to elicit a strong response from the crowd is well-known among the company's fans.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo claimed MJF wouldn't be successful in WWE because he has no "faith" in the company's writing team. Road Dogg agreed with the former writer's opinion that The Salt of the Earth would be creatively stifled in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former tag team champion added that while the 26-year-old's wrestling ability was remarkable, he wouldn't be able to make the same impact upon potentially signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Look, I agree. I don't think because I don't think he would work within the same parameters and if he didn't, he wouldn't be there. Also, he's not a huge guy, I mean his in-ring work is good, he's not gonna move the needle or anything, I don't think. But, nobody does these days so I'm not really dogging him too much." [From 1:40 - 2:00]

Road Dogg reiterated that MJF wouldn't be able to shine in the Stamford-based promotion because he wouldn't have the same creative control over his character.

"But yeah, I think like Vince [Russo] said, he has a lot of creative control right now and maybe they took some away from him and that's where he's at. We'll all see when he comes back and where they go but yeah, I don't think he makes it too far in the WWE." [From 2:00 - 2:12]

Road Dogg on which AEW star will be great in WWE

While he had doubts about MJF being a hot commodity in WWE, Road Dogg picked a current AEW star who might be a marketable name in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During a previous episode of the same show, the Hall of Famer chose Luchasaurus as someone who could do well in Vince McMahon's company due to his impressive physical stature.

"I've heard negative stuff about Luchasaurus, but as a human being and that would bring me pulse. I don't know the guy so I'm speaking totally out of school here but I trust the guy who told me (...) but he's a big, tall guy who can do some things and I think he would at least get a fair shot up there [WWE]."

Luchasaurus has been a dominant force on AEW programming since changing his character and presentation. However, earlier on Dynamite, he seemingly turned face after siding with a returning Jungle Boy. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the powerhouse after his partner's return.

