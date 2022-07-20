"I've heard negative stuff" - WWE Legend comments on the possibility of Luchasaurus joining AEW's competitor (Exclusive)

A former WWE star believes that Luchasauras has personal problems that may affect his chances of signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Luchasaurus was predominantly a part of the Jurassic Express until recently. Alongside Jungle Boy, he defeated Lucha Bros to secure the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier this year. However, they lost the titles to the Young Bucks in June, who in turn were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

The powerhouse recently turned heel when he was manipulated by his mentor, Christian Cage. As of now, he has embraced a darker persona akin to the wrestling legend Kane.

Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently commented on the AEW star during The Wrestling Outlaws podcast. He believes the 37-year-old could get a fair shot in WWE despite the latter's alleged issues.

"I've heard negative stuff about Luchasaurus, but as a human being and that would bring me pulse. I don't know the guy so I'm speaking totally out of school here but I trust the guy who told me.... but he's a big, tall guy who can do some things and I think he would at least get a fair shot up there [WWE]." (5:58 - 6:30)

Fans will have to wait and see how the storyline with Luchasaurus develops in the coming weeks.

Former WWE Champion Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have a lot to answer once Jungle Boy returns

While Jungle Boy is a significant part of Christian Cage's shocking heel-turn storyline, he has been absent from AEW programming for a while now.

Reports indicate that the former AEW Tag Team Champion suffered an injury and is taking time off to recover.

With Christian Cage being especially brutal in his verbal attacks against Jungle Boy, it is expected that the latter's return will lead to an intense interaction between the two. It remains to be seen how Luchasaurus will react to his former partner confronting him and whether this will result in a feud between them.

