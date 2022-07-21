"Jim Cornette and every other wrestling purist will hate me" – WWE Legend gives his take on most important aspect of pro wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg explained the importance of building a good character and a captivating storyline.

The wrestling industry has often been criticized for not building good characters, as we saw during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression era. While today's wrestling promotions are packed with talented wrestlers, most have failed to make an impact like the stars of the previous eras.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE legend highlighted that the best workers in the industry haven't been as successful as the best characters. He added that a good character and storyline help viewers get emotionally invested:

"Look it is all about character and storyline. I will say this till I am blue in the face, Jim Cornette and every other wrestling purist will hate me for this. Look at all the people who have drawn the money. They were the worst workers. But the biggest characters. Like you said a big persona. That's got my attention and get me emotionally invested." (from 4:37 onwards)

WWE Legend Road Dogg slams AEW for not concentrating on their television product

In the same interview, the former D-Generation X member pointed out the flaws in AEW's matches.

He opined that the company doesn't focus on engaging viewers with their TV products:

"Just because they can follow what the guys are doing, does not make it psychologically correct. They run past so many great spots in the match, so many false finishes. You can tell the story! I get jazzed up about this because it’s my passion (…) I just don’t think they take the time to pay attention to the television product."

Road Dogg has worked with WWE as a producer and is often critical of how a wrestling bout is booked. Do you agree with what he says? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far