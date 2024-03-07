Rob Van Dam opens up about Hook’s backstage attitude in AEW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently revealed how it went the first time he met AEW star Hook. He also talked about what it was like meeting the son of one of the stars he had worked with in the past.

RVD was known for his time with ECW and all the great matches he put on in the iconic promotion. One of the stars he previously worked with was Taz. Currently, the Human Suplex Machine works commentary in AEW, but his son has taken in his footsteps and is one of the best second-generation wrestlers in the world.

During his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam discussed working with Hook. He revealed that he immediately noticed how over he was among the fans, which intrigued him.

"Man, Hook, he's a good kid. I mean, the first thing to notice about him was that he was Taz's kid. So I was like, oh cool, you know? 'I worked with your dad. I'm working with you, and that's cool.' You know I've been doing it for generations and generations. But the other thing I noticed right away was how the people took to him, and I was intrigued by that, like why does everyone like him so much cause he seems so over. "

After working with him multiple times, he discussed how he realized why Hook was well-liked.

"And the more I'm around him, it's like man, what's not to like? He's like a really likable kid, and then obviously he's a sweeter kid in the back, and then when he's out there. He's got his punk attitude on and stuff, but I like that side of him, you know, where he's not gonna take anything from anybody regardless of the size difference or whatever. I feel like that's something that he probably got from his dad." [2:34-3:33]

Rob Van Dam says Hook is more like him than his father

In the same interview, Rob Van Dam was asked how similar Hook was to Taz. He believed that this was only in his use of Suplexes.

For the Hall of Famer, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was more similar to himself, as he came off more as a friendly kind of person in comparison to his father. He then described how Taz had a more intense demeanor.

"Only the suplex, only the suplex. I think that he's a lot different, I think that his vibe is a lot more like mine, more of a 420-friendly vibe as compared to the vibe that Taz always put off, you know? Which was a really intense, 'standing too close to me,' kind of vibe, you know, back in the day, not now." [4:18-4:40]

For those who wish to catch Rob Van Dam in action and are around the Ohio area, he will be featured this weekend at Big Time Wrestling: The Reunion 3, which will take place at the OU-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, OH. He will face Matt Riddle in a dream match come true.

If you also wish to tune in to more from the Hall of Famer, you can catch him on his 1 of a Kind podcast. You can find this on his YouTube Channel and other major platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

After having successful runs as a team, fans must stay tuned for the next time Rob Van Dam and Hook team up.

