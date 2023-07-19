Rob Van Dam recalls being drugged during a flight, claims veteran "took over" to spoon-feed him

Rob Van Dam is well known for his time in ECW and WWE. During his time in the Stamford-based company, he was a fan favorite and won several championships. One of his career highlights was winning the WWE Championship from John Cena at ECW One Night in 2006. RVD was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

On an episode of 1 of a Kind, RVD recalled an incident when current AEW producer Jerry Lynn spoon-fed him during the flight.

Van Dam revealed that he used to take Muscle relaxants (Somas) to help him sleep during the flights.

And one time, while he was going to his seat during a flight, he passed by Jerry Lynn, and that was the first time the two wrestlers met. After formal greetings, RVD went to his seat and took some somas. The ECW legend revealed that he wanted to take some cereals to aid the muscle relaxants kick in.

"...Jerry [Lynn] was sitting much more towards the front, so I passed him on the way to the back. That's where I met him," RVD said. "[I said] 'Hey, Jerry, you know, what's up, dude? Good to meet you.' I went back there, to the back, in my seat, and I apparently took some Somas so that I could take a nap on the airplane. And I thought that I would eat some cereal that the stewardess handed out to help kick in the Somas." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

RVD added Jerry Lynn later approached him for a conversation and saw him struggling to hold the spoon, and ended up feeding him the cereals.

"That motherf***er ended up feeding me," RVD said. "First time I met him, he's feeding me Froot Loops or something. I don't know what our conversation would have entailed at that point, what we could have possibly talked about when he came back there, but yeah, man, nice dude. He took over the spoon right away."

Rob Van Dam revealed that he doesn't recall the contents of his first conversation with Jerry Lynn but remembers the incident.

Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn are former rivals

During their time in Extreme Championship Wrestling, Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn were involved in a rivalry over the ECW World Television championship.

Jerry Lynn challenged RVD, who was the longest reigning ECW World Television Champion at that time, for the title multiple times but never succeeded in winning the best.

Rob Van Dam held the title for 700 days from 1988 to 2001 and never lost it but had to vacate it due to a broken ankle.