Rob Van Dam responds to claims that AEW relies on 50-year-old part-time wrestlers

AEW star Rob Van Dam is hailed as one of the most charismatic wrestlers in any promotion. After a legendary career in ECW, WWE, and TNA, the Hall of Famer joined Tony Khan's company in August 2023.

The 52-year-old star has seemingly defied the ravages of time and has shown that age is just a number through his high-flying moves in the squared circle.

Recently, many people have been criticizing AEW for utilizing several wrestlers above the age of 50. When a fan tweeted about Dave Meltzer criticizing AEW for using older talents, RVD jokingly made some remarks about the situation:

"I believe it’s a homoerotic thing where certain men, maybe Dave, prefer to look at young undressed men and after a certain age, they’re not into it as much. Gotta be, right? What else could it be except a personal, visual pleasure? Anyone know?"

RVD also tweeted that his current version would beat his 25-year-old self.

"All I know is 52 year old RVD would beat the s**t out of 25 year old RVD, but there’s a weird desire to see younger men- closer to high school I guess- for some fans to satisfy their flesh peddling visual status. No joke," Van Dam wrote.

AEW Star Rob Van Dam talks about Sting's retirement from TNA

Following Sting's groundbreaking announcement that he will retire after AEW's Revolution pay-per-view early next year, many wrestlers have been sharing different memories and stories they had with Sting.

Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD addressed Sting's retirement and recalled that TNA, now known as IMPACT, didn't let him retire when he wanted to.

"The way that I remember, when we did the first Hall of Fame for TNA/Impact inducted Sting, he gave his speech, and he told everybody that he thought he was done, he was retired already. And Dixie Carter's husband called. (...) We really need you.' And he was like 'No, I'm done.' 'Hey, it's just PPV. (...) 'I think I'm done.' 'But what about if we give you this much money?' 'Okay, I can do it for a little bit,'" Rob Van Dam said.

It will be great to see who wrestles 'The Icon' Sting in his last match at Revolution.

